PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Palm Beach County Monday afternoon.

DeSantis will be joined by Sen. Marco Rubio, Congressman Brian Mast, Congressman Byron Donalds, DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton, and SFWMD Chairman Chauncey Goss at the Stormwater Treatment Area 1 East.

The conference will begin at 3 p.m. WFLA Now will be carrying the conference live.