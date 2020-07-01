DeSantis quietly ends virtual learning program amid coronavirus surge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WFLA) – Among the influx of budget cuts by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week was the quiet elimination of an adult virtual education service used by around 1.3 million students and staff members throughout the state.

The Complete Florida Plus Program virtual learning suite, which accounted for $29.4 million, was just one of the things DeSantis used his veto powers on. The governor cut a total of $1 billion from the 2020-2021 budget.

Oversight for the program comes from University of West Florida, which was on DeSantis’ radar since he called for an audit of the Complete Florida Plus Program last year.

In November 2019, DeSantis withheld $5 million from the university’s Complete Florida $23 million allocation until an audit of the program was complete.

In March of this year, the results of the audit were released, reporting that UWF withdrew nearly $2.4 million from the program’s fund without authorization.

The audit also found that the university did not keep records of the salaries and benefits of 125 employees, which totaled $11.9 million.

Thousands of students across the state are now scrambling for answers, especially as coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout Florida and students continue to depend more heavily on virtual learning.

“The governor’s veto provides a pathway for the planned transition of programs that are essential to universities and colleges, including online education services, out of the University of West Florida,” said Florida Department of Education spokewoman Taryn Fenske. “The State University System is collaborating with UWF and the Florida Department of Education to ensure a smart and strategic plan for the transition of the essential programs. This transition allows us to address previously identified challenges within the Complete Florida Plus Program, while continuing the critical components that are of great benefit to our college and university students.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: