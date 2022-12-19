TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would change Florida law to allow gun owners to carry a gun in public without a permit.

A major change to Florida’s gun laws looks all but certain in the coming legislative session as high-ranking lawmakers back the governor’s pledge to make them happen.

Florida law currently does not require a permit to buy or own a gun, but it does require gun owners to have a concealed weapons permit to carry the firearm in public.

The bill governor DeSantis is expecting from the GOP-led legislature would change that. Allowing people to carry guns without a concealed weapons permit.

House minority leader Fentrice Driskell predicts changes to the law before March’s regular legislative session.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a special session on this, prior to the regular session,” Driskell said.

With a supermajority, Republican lawmakers have the numbers to push through legislation that would change Florida law to allow residents to carry concealed guns without a permit.

Many think DeSantis will make a bid for president, meaning if he wants to get this done, expect it sooner rather than later. As his run would require him to resign — unless Florida lawmakers alter the law which is something they’ve said they are open to doing.