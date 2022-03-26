TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The press secretary to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Tesla CEO Elon Musk should buy Twitter after the billionaire questioned whether a new social media platform would be needed to enable free speech.

In a Twitter poll posted to Musk’s nearly 79 million followers, he asked if the social media giant adheres to the principle of free speech. Out of the two million respondents, more than 70% said Twitter did not adhere to the principle.

A day later, Musk tweeted, “Is a new platform needed?”

Among the 30,000 comments was Christina Pushaw, press secretary to Gov. DeSantis who replied, “Buy this one!!!” In another comment, she added, “Elon please buy it and enact a new policy to make it an ideologically neutral platform.”

“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” Musk tweeted. “What should be done?”

Twitter has come under fire recently after a number of news outlets claimed it suppressed a New York Post report regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop during the 2020 presidential election, which was recently authenticated by The New York Times.