TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — All eyes will be on Tallahassee this week as Florida leaders are sworn into office. Expected to garner national attention, Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his second term on the steps of the historic capitol on Tuesday.

The big question that will likely remain unanswered until later this year is if the governor will make a bid for the White House. DeSantis was first elected in 2018 by slim margins, but this year he won by a landslide securing a nearly 20-point win.

His second term is expected to be as unprecedented as the first, with swirling questions of a presidential bid and GOP supermajorities in the Florida legislature.

“The policies that get put out of Tallahassee in the next legislative session are going to be targeted toward the republican primary.” UNF political science professor, Michael Binder said.

Carrying over from his campaign, the inauguration theme will be “the free state of Florida.” During his speech, he’s expected to highlight his successes during his last four years governing the sunshine state. Hundreds of spectators will be listening to his inaugural speech searching for any hints about potential presidential aspirations.

“You’re going to hear about the free state of Florida and all the great things we’ve done and how we can be kind of a blueprint, if you will, for the rest of the country,” Binder added.

The inauguration ceremony is expected to start at 11 a.m. DeSantis will be sworn in around noon.