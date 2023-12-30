Related video above: FSU fans disappointed after being left out of CFP’s Final Four

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the state’s Capitol to be lit in Florida State University’s colors “as a mark of respect” for their undefeated football record this year and being “wrongfully excluded” from the college football playoffs.

DeSantis made the announcement on Saturday afternoon, just hours before the FSU Seminoles and Georgia Bulldogs face off in the 2023 Orange Bowl.

Since the College Football Playoff Committee decided to exclude FSU from the playoffs, citing that the loss of star quarterback Jordan Travis changed the team’s offense “in its entirety,” DeSantis, along with other Florida officials, have pushed for answers as to why FSU was left out.

For this year’s college football playoffs, the committee instead chose undefeated Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama – both of whom lost a game.

“What we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results. Congratulations to @FSUFootball for an outstanding season and winning the ACC championship! DeSantis previously stated on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Starting at sunset on Saturday until Jan. 1, 2024, the Florida Capitol will don FSU’s garnet and gold.

“While the College Football Playoff Committee failed to recognize the Seminoles with a well-deserved spot in the playoffs, Florida will continue to honor their remarkable season,” DeSantis said in a statement.”

“As a mark of respect for their hard work to achieve a perfect season, and to recognize that the Seminoles should be playing for a National Championship, the Florida State Capitol will be lit each night in garnet and gold beginning at sunset on December 30, 2023, through January 1, 2024,” he concluded.

FSU (12-0) will face the Bulldogs (12-1) at 1 p.m. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN.