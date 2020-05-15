DeSantis directs all flags to half-staff to honor those killed or disabled in line of duty

The flag of the United States is lowered to half-staff at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in honor of former Michigan Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, who died on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered for all flags to be flown at half-staff Friday in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

President John F. Kennedy signed a bill in 1962 designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day which honors federal, state, and local peace officers (LEOs) killed or disabled in the line of duty.

“To honor and show gratitude for their service, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset,” DeSantis said in a release Friday.