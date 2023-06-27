TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill allowing the state’s 828,000 medical marijuana patients to use telehealth to visit their doctors.

On Monday, DeSantis signed HB-387, titled “Medical Use of Marijuana,” which allows patients renewing their medical marijuana recommendation to meet with their doctors online.

Currently, patients must visit their doctor in person once every 210 days (approximately seven months) for renewal. New patients are still required to visit a doctor in person for their initial evaluation, according to the bill.

Advocates pushed for the rule change after a pandemic-era emergency order allowing patients to utilize telehealth ended in 2021. DocMJ, a group of medical marijuana physicians with offices across the state of Florida, said the frequent in-person doctor’s visits can be burdensome to patients.

“DocMJ is pleased to see this expansion of telehealth services for patients renewing their medical cannabis cards in Florida,” the group wrote on its website. “We know this will simplify the process and make it more convenient for patients.”

The new law goes into effect on July 1.