TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials will be holding a press conference Sunday at the state’s emergency operations center.

This comes hours after Tropical Storm Idalia formed near the Yucatan Peninsula. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone has Florida in the storm’s path, although it is predicted to strengthen into a category one hurricane before landfall.

Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 33 Florida counties in preparation for Idalia, including the entire Tampa Bay area.

DeSantis will be joined by FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and Maj. Gen. John D. Haas.

We will carry this press conference once it begins at 2:45 p.m. EDT.