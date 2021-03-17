DeSantis knocks critical race theory in civics curricula

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — The American Revolution, Abraham Lincoln, the Cold War, yes. Critical race theory, no.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday outlined what he thought were acceptable topics to be taught in civics curricula that he said would get a $106 million boost thanks to pandemic-related federal funding directed at states.

“Florida’s civics curriculum will incorporate foundational concepts with the best materials and it will expressly exclude unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory and other unsubstantiated theories,” DeSantis said. “Let me be clear, there’s no room in our classrooms for things like critical race theory, teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.”

Under the governor’s proposal, teachers who get credentialed in teaching civics would get a $3,000 bonus.

Around $6.5 million would be used for developing partnerships between schools and governments in an effort to get students interested in public service.

Critical race theory examines the way race and racism influences politics, culture and the law.