TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 49 Florida counties Tuesday ahead of severe weather expected across the state.

DeSantis’ executive order was issued after multiple tornados were reported in the Florida Panhandle, causing extensive property damage.

The following counties are now under a state of emergency: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, Citrus, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler; Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa; Seminole; Sumter, St. Johns, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

According to DeSantis’ order, the main threats are wind gusts in excess of 70 mph and tornadoes, but hail and flooding could also pose a danger to Floridians.

Read the full emergency document here.