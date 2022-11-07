TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an Executive order Monday declaring a State of Emergency for 34 counties, including some in the Bay area, that are in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

According to the governor’s office, DeSantis issued the Executive Order out of an abundance of caution leaving time for communities, families, and businesses to create a plan and gather the necessary resources in the event Subtropical Storm Nicole gains Hurricane strength.

As of its 11 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Nicole was located about 495 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and was moving northwest at 9 mph.

NHC added Nicole could reach near or at hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas.

“While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger,” DeSantis said, “I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials. We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida.”

The governor’s office and the Florida Department of Emergency Management said they are in “constant contact” with local government officials from all 67 counties, the NHC, and the National Weather Service.

“Regardless of intensity or exact path of Subtropical Storm Nicole, Floridians are reminded to prepare for an increased risk of coastal flooding, heavy winds, rain, rip currents, and beach erosion. Wind gusts can be expected as soon as Tuesday along Florida’s East Coast,” the governor’s office added.

The following counties are currently under a State of Emergency:

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

DeSoto

Duval

Flagler

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Nassau

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

St. Lucie

Sumter

Volusia

For the latest on Subtropical Storm Nicole, click here. For more information on shelters, road closures, evacuation routes, and more visit FloridaDisaster.org/Info.