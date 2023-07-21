TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign is planning a reboot, top campaign officials said, with a significant shift on messaging, events and media strategy.

Expect fewer big speeches and more handshaking in diners and churches.

There will be more of a national focus than constant Florida references.

And the mainstream media may start to get more access.

In short, DeSantis will be running as an insurgent candidate rather than as an incumbent governor.

“Ron DeSantis has never been the favorite or the darling of the establishment, and he has won because of it every time. No one in this race has been under fire more and won than Gov. DeSantis. He’s ready to prove them wrong again. Buckle up,” DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said in a statement to NBC News.

Read the full story on NBC News.