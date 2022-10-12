TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and several state officials are holding a roundtable in Cape Coral Wednesday.

The governor is joined by DEO Secretary Dane Eagle, DBPR Secretary Melanie Griffin, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., and EFI Deputy Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella.

The governor’s office did not provide additional information regarding the topics for the event.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.