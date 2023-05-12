FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference against a centralized digital currency in Fort Myers.

The governor will be joined at the Southwest Florida Public Service Academy by Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Fort Myers Technical College College President Kathleen Passidomo.

The exact nature of the conference has not been released. but it is expected to be about legislation against the imposition of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Back in March, DeSantis announced legislation that would prevent CBDC from being used in Florida’s Uniform Commercial Code and prevent any currency from a global bank.

During his announcement, DeSantis said the CBDC was a “surveillance and control” attempt by President Joe Biden’s administration. His office also said these currencies were “the most recent way the Davos elites are attempting to backdoor woke ideology like Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) into the United States financial system.”

According to the Federal Reserve, it is not imposing any digital currency. Instead, it is starting a FedNow payment service to speed up payments for individuals and businesses.

“The FedNow Service is neither a form of currency nor a step toward eliminating any form of payment, including cash,” the Fed said in a Twitter thread. “The FedNow Service is an instant payments service provided by the Federal Reserve, launching in July 2023.”