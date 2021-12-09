DeSantis announces Freedom First Budget proposal for fiscal year 2022-23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced his Freedom First Budget proposal Thursday for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The budget totals just shy of $100 billion with total reserves exceeding $15 billion.

The Governor’s Office said the budget will include record funding for education, environmental resources and law enforcement.

Education

Florida ranks third in the nation for K-12 achievement according to the latest Education Week rankings. Governor DeSantis said he will continue to support teachers and schools through the new budget which includes:

An increase of $50 million in funding to raise the minimum K-12 teacher salary to $47,500,

$238 million for one-time $1,000 retention payments for eligible full time Florida teachers and principals,

$1.4 billion in funding for early child education,

$406 million for Florida’s Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten program,

among others.

The Freedom First Budget will also allocate an additional; $30 million for the safe schools component of the Florida Education Finance Program (FEFP) and $5.5 million for the Youth Mental Health Awareness and Assistance Training.

Florida’s higher education system is slated to receive $1.3 billion for Florida’s state colleges and $2.7 billion for Florida’s state universities. The budget provides approximately $122 million for Florida’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities including $90.3 million in operating funds for Florida A&M University.

In addition, $35 million in state funding will continue the Open Door Grant Program, including $15 million for School District Workforce Education Institutions and $20 million for Florida College System institutions.

DeSantis said that the Freedom First Budget does not include any tuition or fee increases for Florida’s

colleges and universities.

The full education budget can be found at Freedomfirstbudget.com