DeSantis holds call with In-N-Out Burger president

A customer carries food while exiting an In-N-Out restaurant in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The In-N-Out hamburger chain is sizzling mad after San Francisco shut down its indoor dining for refusing to check customers’ vaccination status. The company’s Fisherman’s Wharf location, its only one in San Francisco, was temporarily shut by the Department of Public Health on Oct. 14. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. DeSantis held a call with the president of In-N-Out Burger Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson on Monday with talks of the burger chain coming to the Sunshine State as a result of the state’s COVID policies.

The news of the call was made public following the release of the governor’s schedule on Monday.

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis has pushed forward the idea of the restaurant to make a move to Florida after fighting back against San Francisco’s vaccine passport policy.

“Why wouldn’t In-N-Out want to come to the bastion of freedom that we call the State of Florida?” Patronis said in October.

On Oct. 14, the only In-N-Out in San Francisco was closed for several days after repeatedly refusing to follow that city’s public health mandate which required customers who wanted to dine indoors show their vaccination cards or proof they had tested negative for the virus in the past 72 hours.

An In-N-Out, based in Irvine, California has consistently refused to heed the requirements.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant associates to segregate customers into those who may be served and those who may not,” In-N-Out said in a statement.

Gov. DeSantis has yet to comment on the idea of the burger chain coming to Florida.