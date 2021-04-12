LIVE: DeSantis hosting roundtable with panelists from controversial COVID discussion removed by YouTube

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a roundtable on public health Monday morning with panelists who also took part in a discussion last month that has since been removed by YouTube for “misinformation.”

One of the panelists involved in the roundtable is Dr. Scott Atlas – a controversial former White House coronavirus adviser for President Donald Trump. The other two panelists are Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Martin Kulldorff.

The three panelists for Monday’s discussion also took part in a roundtable with DeSantis last month that YouTube recently removed video of, according to NBC News. A spokesperson for YouTube told NBC News the video “violated the social media platform’s standards.”

According to NBC News, Dr. Bhattacharya called the move “censorship” in an email and said it was “a violation of basic standards of scientific conduct, which stand in opposition to unreasoned silencing of contrary views and require the free exchange of ideas.”

The report from NBC says the panel in the now-deleted video discussed children wearing masks in school. At one point in the video, Dr. Kulldorff said children should not wear face masks, according to the report.

Monday’s virtual roundtable is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. The governor will be joined via Zoom by his panelists.