TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unloaded on the Biden administration as Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage in a last-minute trip to Florida on Friday.

Harris’ speech tackled changes to the state’s education standards which critics say downplay slavery.

The Florida Board of Education voted Wednesday to approve a revised Black history curriculum that matches legislation that DeSantis said is necessary to prevent liberal indoctrination.

The revised curriculum includes instruction on how some slaves may have benefited from skills that they learned. It also focuses on the achievements of African Americans rather than the injustices they faced through slavery and segregation.

“Democrats like Kamala Harris have to lie about Florida’s educational standards to cover for their agenda of indoctrinating students and pushing sexual topics onto children,” DeSantis said in a statement distributed by the DeSantis for President campaign. “Florida stands in their way and we will continue to expose their agenda and their lies.

“The Harris-Biden administration is obsessed with Florida…yet they ignore the chaos at the border, crime-infested cities, economic malaise, and the military recruitment crisis.

“Maybe if Biden’s granddaughter moved to Florida he’d actually visit her,” he continued.