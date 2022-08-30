TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis made two stops Tuesday in North Florida with a hefty check in hand. The cities of Live Oak and Fort Pierce were each granted money that will aid infrastructure needs.

The money will come out of the governor’s job growth grant fund, which gives the governor discretion to choose specific communities across Florida that apply in hopes of receiving the funds to build up their communities’ infrastructure.

”We value in Florida, our rural communities and we think particularly with our emphasis on manufacturing and industry, you know, these are really great communities to be able to expand this footprint and make our economy even better. So I’m excited to be able to do it,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis awarded Fort Pierce $2.7 million then headed to Live Oak where he granted $1.9 million. While the governor was not officially campaigning, some wonder why he chose to award counties that he won by a large margin in 2018.

“This is the advantage that any incumbent has. When they’re running for reelection, which is in the process of doing their official duties of office, they also attract attention that can also have benefits for their campaign,” Dr. Josh Scacco, a political communications specialist said.

The state is still currently accepting proposals until the funds run out. The proposals are reviewed by DEO and Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) and the decision is ultimately in the hands of DeSantis.