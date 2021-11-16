DeSantis, Florida’s environmental secretary to hold news conference in Naples

Ron DeSantis

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. On Sunday, Sept. 12, three Republican presidential prospects, including DeSantis, sharply condemned President Joe Biden’s handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan, rebuking the administration’s conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Naples on Tuesday to hold a news conference with the secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental protection and the agency’s chief science officer.

The event will take place at the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve around 9:15 a.m., according to the governor’s office.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Science Officer Dr. Mark Rains will be in attendance.

The event will be live streamed on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.

This story is developing and will be updated.

