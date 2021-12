Florida Surgeon Gen. Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo before a bill signing by Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo will speak at an Ocala hospital Friday morning.

The officials will be at the Ocala Regional Medical Center for a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

More information about the event was not immediately availalble.

News Channel 8 will stream the news conference on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.