TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The LGBTQ+ community is labeling Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent campaign ad “transphobic and tone deaf.” The spot attacks former president Donald Trump for supporting gay rights.

Posted by the DeSantis War Room Twitter account, the video highlights the former president’s support of the LGBTQ community and the governor’s resistance.

It became an instant head-scratcher for political experts. Professor Josh Scacco said DeSantis appears to be using the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric as a way to differentiate himself from Trump.

“The ad itself highlights that intraparty division within the Republican party on these sets of issues,” Scacco said.

Other political experts add it may have crossed a line.

“The ad is bizarre, undisciplined, and is a message of divisiveness and I don’t think Republicans or no party affiliates or Democrats are gonna get on board with that message,” Political Science professor, Tara Newsom said.

LGBTQ+ groups would agree and call the spot out of touch.

“This is DeSantis anti-LGBTQ fever Dream in a megaphone. I mean, you know, he’s made no qualms about being an anti LGBTQ bigot. He’s made no qualms about building a political machine on the backs of that bigotry,” said Brandon Wolf with Equality Florida. “It is a bizarre video. I also just question the political strategy of it all. How do you win a presidential campaign in 2023 on raw homophobia and transphobia? That doesn’t feel like a winning strategy to me.”

8 On Your Side reached out to the governor’s campaign Monday for an updated statement on the ad, but have yet to hear back.

The governor’s campaign instead doubled down on its message via twitter. Tweeting a picture Monday of a pride flag at the white house stating “join us to restore sanity.”

The attacks come as the majority of polls show DeSantis trailing Trump by double digits.

Though the governor remains confident, recently saying on Fox News, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”