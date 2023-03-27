TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a press conference in Miami Monday to sign House Bill 1, the state’s “transformative” charter school voucher program.

The governor is expected to be joined by Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, and Speaker Paul Renner.

Once signed, HB 1 would make all students in Florida eligible for state funds for private school — even homeschoolers.

“This bill delivers on a promise that many of us have made for a long time. That every student should get every dollar for every choice that they and their parents think best for their child,” State Rep. Randy fine previously told WFLA’s Libbey Dean.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami.

This is a developing story.