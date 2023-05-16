LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed three bills against human trafficking in Florida Tuesday morning.

The three bills were SB 7064, SB 1690, and HB 1465.

SB7064 allows victims of human trafficking to pursue civil suits and restitutions against their traffickers and adult entertainment establishments that exploit the victims. Adult entertainment establishments that exploit minors will also now face third-degree felony charges instead of the previous first-degree misdemeanor charge.

DeSantis said this bill would also require those convicted of prostitution to undergo education programs to turn them away from human traffickers. Police officers will also undergo education to identify instances of human trafficking under this law.

Finally, under this new law, the University of South Florida will create an anonymous data repository to track trends in human trafficking.

SB 1690 required treatment and foster centers to have signage and education programs to educate minors on the dangers of human trafficking. The Department of Children and Families would also need to create shelters for adult victims.

The governor was joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, House Speaker Paul Renner, and DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris.