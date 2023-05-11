TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to take the stage in Destin Thursday morning alongside Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.

According to the governor’s office, the pair will speak from Oceans Church at 10:15 a.m. While the topic of the day’s event was not released, the governor is expected to sign two landmark medical freedom bills into law.

The first, SB 252, would prohibit mandates on masking, emergency use authorizations vaccinations, and COVID-19 testing in schools, businesses, and governmental entities.

The bill would also prohibit businesses and the government from “certain employment practices” based on an employee’s vaccination status or refusal to take a COVID-19 test.

The second bill expected to be signed into law Thursday is CS/SB 1580, which would give health care providers the right to deny health care services on the basis of moral, religious, or ethical beliefs.

