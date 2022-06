TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at Crooms Academy of Information Technology in Sanford, Seminole County Thursday alongside Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr.

The governor’s office did not release additional information regarding Thursday’s event, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

WFLA News Channel 8 will stream the conference in a player above. This is a developing story.