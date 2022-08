TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Pensacola.

The governor is expected to be joined by Education Commissioner Manny Diaz. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

The Office of the Governor did not provide additional details surrounding the event. News Channel 8 will stream the conference in a player above.

This is a developing story.