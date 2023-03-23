TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Clay County Thursday, alongside Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz.

While the governor’s office did not provide a topic for the event, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Ridgeview High School in Orange Park, the governor’s official Rumble page indicates he will award teachers with civics seal of excellence endorsements.

On Wednesday, DeSantis’ administration moved to forbid classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, expanding the controversial Parental Rights in Education Act critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

According to the Associated Press, the proposal, which would not require legislative approval, is scheduled for a vote next month before the state Board of Education and has been put forth by state Education Department, both of which are led by appointees of the governor.