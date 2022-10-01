TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Fort Myers Saturday after Hurricane Ian slammed much of Charlotte County leaving entire communities to grapple with tremendous loss of property and life.

DeSantis will be joined by DEO Secretary Dane Eagle and Major General James O. Eifert.

The event will start at 1:45 p.m.

The governor will also speak in Wauchula Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

