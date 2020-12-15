LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

DeSantis will ‘stand in the way’ if local leaders try to shut down restaurants

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis stood with restaurant owners and employees at a Florida steakhouse Tuesday, assuring them he will not allow them to be shut down amidst the pandemic.

The news conference took place at Okeechobee Steakhouse in West Palm Beach.

A reporter asked DeSantis what he would say to local leaders who feel they’re “hobbled” by the governor’s executive order restricting action against businesses that violate mask mandates or other coronavirus safety measures.

“Well if a local leader wants to put them out of work, you’re damn right I’m hobbling them from doing that,” DeSantis replied. “If they want to shut down businesses, I’m gonna stand in the way […] I don’t think government has a right to put people out of work.”

DeSantis said he hasn’t seen a single business owner or employee who is acting like the virus isn’t real.

Meanwhile, indoor dining restrictions were reinstated indefinitely in New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss