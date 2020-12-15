DeSantis will ‘stand in the way’ if local leaders try to shut down restaurants

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis stood with restaurant owners and employees at a Florida steakhouse Tuesday, assuring them he will not allow them to be shut down amidst the pandemic.

The news conference took place at Okeechobee Steakhouse in West Palm Beach.

A reporter asked DeSantis what he would say to local leaders who feel they’re “hobbled” by the governor’s executive order restricting action against businesses that violate mask mandates or other coronavirus safety measures.

“Well if a local leader wants to put them out of work, you’re damn right I’m hobbling them from doing that,” DeSantis replied. “If they want to shut down businesses, I’m gonna stand in the way […] I don’t think government has a right to put people out of work.”

DeSantis said he hasn’t seen a single business owner or employee who is acting like the virus isn’t real.

Meanwhile, indoor dining restrictions were reinstated indefinitely in New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

LATEST STORIES: