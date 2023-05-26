TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at a homeschooling convention in Orlando Friday. The event marks DeSantis’ first in-person public comments since he announced he will run for president in 2024.

DeSantis announced his campaign during a Twitter Spaces discussion with Elon Musk on Wednesday, just after signing a bill that exempted presidential candidates from a Florida law requiring state officials to resign their position in order to seek higher office.

The Twitter Spaces conversation was marred by technical issues, resulting in mockery from the governor’s 2024 opponents on both sides of the aisle.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.