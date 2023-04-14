BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Broward County after torrential storms dumped a record-setting 25 inches of rain on Wednesday.

DeSantis issued the order Thursday, stating the flooding has, “affected and may continue to impact the operational capability of critical infrastructure, including major state and county roadways, airports, hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure throughout Broward County.”

After things dried out a bit, another round of rain caused some roads to become impassable once again on Thursday.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remained closed overnight, with plans to resume flights at 9 a.m. Friday. The airport abruptly grounded all flights Wednesday afternoon after torrential rains inundated the runway.

Over 1,100 flights have been cancelled at the Fort Lauderdale airport since Wednesday, according to data from FlightAware. A post on the airport’s Twitter account stated that flights will resume once crews remove debris and inspect the airfield.

“Nature has been unkind to us,” Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher said during a news conference at the airport on Thursday.

More than 600 people were taken to emergency shelters on Thursday, according to a news release from the city of Fort Lauderdale. Some residents were trapped in their flooded homes for the second night in a row.

“We are inside of our home, me and my neighbors, we are flooded. We have water in our house. Called the city since this morning,” Fort Lauderdale resident Kristie Laddeus told WPLG. Laddeus, who is pregnant with a small child and pets in her home, also said her elderly neighbors still need help.

The National Weather Service in Miami said the region received “an unprecedented amount” of rain. Rainfall totals are still being confirmed, but preliminary information indicates the region received up to 25 inches of rain.

“For context, within a six-hour period the amount that fell is about a 1 in 1,000 chance of happening within a given year,” NWS meteorologist Shawn Bhatti told the Associated Press. “So it’s a very historical type of event.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.