TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The DeSantis campaign has burned through millions since announcing his presidential bid six weeks ago.

FEC filings show the DeSantis campaign brought in nearly $20 million this past quarter but burned through almost $8 million. They touted the “history-making fundraising quarter” stating DeSantis raised more than any presidential campaign committee in the 2024 field including current and former presidents.

Despite the numbers, the campaign shed nearly a dozen members of the campaign staff over the weekend. Plus, many of the campaign’s top-dollar donors have maxed out on what they can give until the general election.

“We don’t know any other presidential candidate that was successful that fell the way that Ron DeSantis is falling,” Political Science Professor Tara Newsom said.

Newsom thinks it’s time for the campaign to pivot.

“Unless he can really turn this around and massage his messaging, I think that donors are going to be slow to restart wanting to dig deep into their pockets,” Newsom said.

DeSantis supporters aren’t fazed.

“I think there was a burst of enthusiasm when he got in the race. That enthusiasm is still there,” DeSantis-aligned super PAC Never Back Down Founder Ken Cuccinelli said.

Cuccinelli is placing his bets on the ground game.

“We have actual names of actual people, thousands of them,” he said. “For example, in Iowa, who’ve said, yes – I want to caucus for Governor DeSantis. No other campaign has that, no other PAC has that.”

There’s over six months until the Iowa caucuses, giving Gov. DeSantis plenty of time to catch up.