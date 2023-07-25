TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Ron DeSantis Presidential campaign Tuesday confirmed to NBC News more staff cuts, bringing the total of staff exits to 38 since the campaign launched.

The cuts come less than a week after a round of cuts and reporting of a shift in campaign strategy, with more focus on opportunities to speak directly to voters and fewer speeches from podiums.

The campaign reboot comes amid campaign finance filings showing DeSantis’ campaign has maxed out some donors and spent large amounts of cash with a long road ahead.

“This is very similar to all those other popular governors that we’ve talked about before, who were very popular coming into Iowa,” political analyst Tara Newsom said. “Before they could even get there, they lost the support of their donors and the electorate. So it may be that DeSantis doesn’t even make it to Iowa if this continues.”

One of the campaign staffers fired includes one who shared a video over the weekend containing Nazi imagery, according to NBC News. DeSantis’ campaign did not tell NBC if sharing the video was a factor in the decision.

At a press conference in Utah last week, DeSantis downplayed concerns about his campaign.

“You know, all that stuff is background noise,” he said. “None of that stuff impacts people’s lives. The reason we’re running is to reverse the decline of this country and to get us back on a strong footing,” DeSantis told reporters.

The Governor’s motorcade was caught up in a traffic crash Tuesday in Tennessee.

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured,” press secretary Bryan Griffin said in a statement. “We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”

DeSantis continued to a fundraiser in Chattanooga with no major injuries reported.