DeSantis calls President Biden’s talk of reinstating COVID-19 restrictions ‘Insane’

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke out about President Joe Biden’s suggestion that COVID-19 restrictions could have to be reinstated, calling it “insane” and vowing to keep the state open.

The governor made the remark about Biden in response to a portion of Biden’s Thursday night address to the nation marking one year since the coronavirus pandemic led to lockdowns.

“But if we don’t stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track. And, please, we don’t want to do that again,’’ Biden said.

DeSantis vowed that there would be no new lockdowns in Florida.

“To even contemplate doing any type of lockdown, honestly it’s insane, and so that’s not gonna happen in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “We’re gonna continue doing what works, but under no circumstances would we entertain anything of the sort.”

Residents 60 and older will be able to get the vaccine starting Monday. After that, the eligibility age will be lowered to 55.

On Thursday, DeSantis said that everyone who wants a vaccine should be able to get it as early as March.