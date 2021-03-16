DeSantis calls for $1,000 stimulus payments for Florida first responders

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for Florida first responders to receive an additional $1,000 stimulus check for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis says the state is expected to receive $9-$10 billion in stimulus spending from the federal government but at this time is only proposing to spend $4.1billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

DeSantis says he knows a lot of strains were put on Florida first responders during the pandemic.

“EMT’s, sworn law enforcement, firefighters, we believe that we should recognize their sacrifice over the last year, so I am proposing a one-time $1,000 bonus payment to all first responders,” DeSantis said. “Fire, sworn law enforcement, EMTs, which totals about $208.4 million and will be administered by DEO.”

The governor went on to announce additional expenditures including $73.2 million to modernize the unemployment CONNECT system, $150 million for the Florida job growth grant fund, $50 million to boost tourism, and $50 million for road infrastructure.