LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

DeSantis calls for $1,000 stimulus payments for Florida first responders

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for Florida first responders to receive an additional $1,000 stimulus check for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis says the state is expected to receive $9-$10 billion in stimulus spending from the federal government but at this time is only proposing to spend $4.1billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

DeSantis says he knows a lot of strains were put on Florida first responders during the pandemic.

“EMT’s, sworn law enforcement, firefighters, we believe that we should recognize their sacrifice over the last year, so I am proposing a one-time $1,000 bonus payment to all first responders,” DeSantis said. “Fire, sworn law enforcement, EMTs, which totals about $208.4 million and will be administered by DEO.”

The governor went on to announce additional expenditures including $73.2 million to modernize the unemployment CONNECT system, $150 million for the Florida job growth grant fund, $50 million to boost tourism, and $50 million for road infrastructure.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss