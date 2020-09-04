DeSantis approves Palm Beach County to move into Phase 2 of reopening

TAMPA, Fla. (AP/WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has officially approved Palm Beach County to move into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

DeSantis made the announcement Thursday but signed the executive order on Friday, coming just before Labor Day weekend.

The governor said in a roundtable with brewery and bar owners Thursday in St. Petersburg that Palm Beach County was taking the step after the county saw a drop in confirmed new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Businesses, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues that were restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic, are now set to reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Phase 2 went into effect statewide on June 5 for all counties except for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

The reopening phase allows entertainment businesses including movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades to reopen. They have to operate at 50 percent capacity. Appropriate social distancing and sanitation protocols are also required.

Stores and gyms are also allowed to operate at full capacity in Phase 2 but need to have “responsible social distancing” and sanitation protocols in place.

