DeSantis approves Broward, Miami-Dade counties to move into Phase 2 of reopening

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has officially approved Broward and Miami-Dade counties to move into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

DeSantis made the announcement Friday during a press conference at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami.

Just a week prior, the governor approved Palm Beach County to move forward in the reopening phase as well.

Businesses, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues that were restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic, are now set to reopen in the two counties on Monday, Sept. 14.

Phase 2 went into effect statewide on June 5 for all counties except for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

The reopening phase allows entertainment businesses including movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades to reopen. They have to operate at 50 percent capacity. Appropriate social distancing and sanitation protocols are also required.

Stores and gyms are also allowed to operate at full capacity in Phase 2 but need to have “responsible social distancing” and sanitation protocols in place.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss