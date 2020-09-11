DeSantis approves Broward, Miami-Dade counties to move into Phase 2 of reopening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has officially approved Broward and Miami-Dade counties to move into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

DeSantis made the announcement Friday during a press conference at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami.

Just a week prior, the governor approved Palm Beach County to move forward in the reopening phase as well.

Businesses, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues that were restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic, are now set to reopen in the two counties on Monday, Sept. 14.

Phase 2 went into effect statewide on June 5 for all counties except for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

The reopening phase allows entertainment businesses including movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades to reopen. They have to operate at 50 percent capacity. Appropriate social distancing and sanitation protocols are also required.

Stores and gyms are also allowed to operate at full capacity in Phase 2 but need to have “responsible social distancing” and sanitation protocols in place.

