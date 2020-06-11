DeSantis approves $2M to compensate wrongly convicted man

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Clifford Williams, left, sits in the House gallery with his grandson Micah Magwood as they await the vote on a claims bill for his wrongful imprisonment to pass, in Tallahassee, Fla. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a $2 million compensation bill for Williams, a former death row inmate who was released after 43 years in prison for a murder authorities now say he didn’t commit. Williams was released from prison in 2019 in a case that is now called an injustice. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to compensate a former death row inmate $2 million who was released after 43 years in prison for a murder authorities now say he didn’t commit.

Clifford Williams was released from prison in 2019 in a case that is now called an injustice.

Both chambers of the Legislature passed the bill unanimously in March. Williams and his nephew, Nathan Myers, were convicted of the 1976 fatal shooting of Jeanette Williams and the attempted murder of Nina Marshall in Jacksonville.

Williams was at first sentenced to death and spent four years on death row before being resentenced to life in prison.

