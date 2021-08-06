DeSantis answers Biden’s ‘Governor Who?’ quip: ‘What else has he forgotten?’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The war of words between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden continued on Friday.

During a news conference at Chipola College in Marianna, Gov. DeSantis was asked about a joke President Biden made Thursday, referring to the Florida governor as “Governor Who?” as a response to a reporter’s question.

“Well I guess I’m not surprised that Biden doesn’t remember me,” DeSantis jabbed back on Friday. “I guess the question is what else has he forgotten?”

After listing the things he believes the president has forgotten about – including the Southern Border, inflation, Cuban demonstrators and “the constitution itself” – DeSantis answered Biden’s question.

“I’m the governor who protects parents and their ability to make the right choices for their kid’s education,” he said, referring to his executive order banning mask mandates in schools. “I’m the governor who protects the jobs and education and businesses in Florida by not letting the federal government lock us down. I’m the governor who answers to the people of Florida, not to bureaucrats in Washington.”

DeSantis’ comments Friday are just the latest in a series of barbs being traded between the governor and president over Florida’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki both took aim at DeSantis earlier in the week during press briefings, as well as other governors taking similar approaches in banning mask mandates and vaccine requirements.

“If you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way of people trying to do the right thing,” Biden said Tuesday.

DeSantis gave an impassioned response the next day, accusing Biden of rejecting science and “importing more virus from around the world” via the southern border.

“If you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida? I’m standing in your way. If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m gonna stand in your way and stand up for the kids in Florida,” he said. “If you’re trying to restrict people and impose mandates and ruin their jobs and livelihood, if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way. I am standing for the people of Florida.”