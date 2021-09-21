DeSantis announces new pick for Florida surgeon general

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the new surgeon general for the state of Florida following his Tuesday cabinet meeting.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo will now succeed Dr. Scott Rivkees as state surgeon general. Rivkees stepped dow

During his speech, Ladapo said he was happy to join DeSantis in helping shape Florida’s public help policy on facts, not fear.

“We’re done with fear,” Ladapo said. “That’s been something that’s been unfortunately a centerpiece of health policy in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic, and it’s over here. Expiration date, it’s done.”

Ladapo said he will also separate policy from opinion to keep facts being misrepresented.

