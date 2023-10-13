TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new initiative Friday to encourage Floridians to get outside, including discounts to state parks and for obtaining hunting and fishing licenses.

The Great Outdoors Initiative was created to encourage residents to explore Florida’s state parks, recreation areas, and waterways.

The offer will go into effect Saturday, Oct. 14, and be available through Jan. 13, 2024.

He signed an executive order that directs the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to offer 50% off annual state park passes and Gold Sportmans hunting and fishing licenses.

The following are the discounted rates that are available until Jan. 13:

Florida State Parks Family Annual Pass : $60, plus tax

: $60, plus tax Florida State Parks Individual Annual Pass : $30, plus tax

: $30, plus tax FWC Annual Gold Sportsman licenses : $50.75, plus applicable fees

: $50.75, plus applicable fees FWC Five-year Gold Sportsman : $247.75, plus applicable fees

: $247.75, plus applicable fees FWC Lifetime Sportsman License: Age 4 or younger- $201.50, Ages 5-12- $351.50, Ages 13 and older- $501.50, plus applicable fees

“Florida is home to some of the best state parks, waterways and recreational lands in the country, and I encourage all Floridians to get outdoors, experience our extraordinary natural resources and enjoy our fundamental right to hunt and fish,” DeSantis said. “And we are now making it more affordable for families to get outside and enjoy these wonders by offering state park passes and fishing and hunting licenses at sharply discounted rates.”

Earlier in 2023, the Legislature passed House Joint Resolution 1157, proposing an amendment to Article 1 of the Florida Constitution guaranteeing the right to hunt and fish in Florida.

“Florida remains one of the country’s top destinations for world-class fishing and unique hunting opportunities,” FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said. “I encourage families to take advantage of this incredible offer with a discounted license and enjoy the abundant hunting and fishing recreational opportunities our state offers.”

To buy a discounted pass and to find a park near you, visit floridastateparks.org.

More information on fishing and hunting licenses and permits can be found at myfwc.com.