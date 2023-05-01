TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Titusville Monday alongside state and local authorities.

According to an announcement from the Governor’s Press Office, DeSantis will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

The governor’s office scheduled the event, set to focus on “law and order,” was scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. from the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum.

DeSantis returned to the Sunshine State following his first international trade mission in four years where he met with world leaders in Japan, Korea, Israel, and the United Kingdom.

The trip reflected the intensifying pressure confronting DeSantis as some of his allies grow increasingly anxious about his White House prospects.

