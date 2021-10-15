Deputy spoke with Armando Caballero before he was suspect in Marcano disappearance, report reveals

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A missing person report on Miya Marcano reveals deputies spoke with Armando Caballero before he became the prime suspect in her disappearance.

Marcano, a 19-year-old Valencia College student was reported missing Sept. 24. Her body was found more than a week later at the Tymber Skan apartments off South Texas Avenue in Orlando.

The incident report from Sept. 24 says a deputy spoke to Caballero that night, after he told them he learned Marcano was missing.

He admitted to the deputy that he was trying to date the teenager but was rejected. The report says that Caballero claimed the pair remained friends.

The report continues to say Caballero gave the deputy access to the clubhouse and leasing office at the Arden Villas apartment complex to look for evidence. The deputy says he was met with ‘negative results’ while looking for evidence.

According to that report, the family told the deputy that Caballero had been stalking Marcano and that the deputy was “unable to read the text messages.” It is unclear what text messages he was unable to read as the report contains portions that are redacted.

The family also told the deputy that Caballero had been riding around the complex while they were there.

Caballero was found dead three days later from an apparent suicide.

Thousands attended a funeral for Marcano that was held on Thursday. Through the tears of grief, Marcano’s family kept a focus on the good times.

“I remember the time when we were small and we were playing barbershop and I cut off your two pigtails,” Marcano’s cousin D’Mani Scarbriel said.

The family announced they have started a foundation in their daughter’s name. The Miya Marcano Memorial Foundation will aim to raise awareness and help families that are impacted by missing person cases.