Suspect dead after deputy shot in Brevard County, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY Fla. (WFLA) – Officials in Brevard County are reporting that a deputy has been shot.

Officials said the incident began shortly after 1 p.m in the area of I-92 and I-95, near West Melbourne when two deputies stopped a vehicle.

“During that traffic stop, one of the occupants opened fire, our deputies returned fire,”

Chief Deputy Mike DeMorat said. “There’s no threat to the community.”

Officials announced that the deputy’s injuries are not life-threatening and that the suspect is dead.

DeMorat said he was very happy to announce that the deputy would survive.