Deputies seek missing Jacksonville sisters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are looking for two sisters who vanished in Jacksonville Thursday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Kamryn Lueck, 9, and Veronica Lueck, 13, disappeared from the Hyde Park area around 11:45 p.m. after an argument with a family member. The girls have not been seen since.

Kamryn is 4 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has sandy blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with zigzag stripes.

MISSING GIRLS



Kamryn Lueck and Veronica Lueck



Please RT



Call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org if you have seen them. They were last seen in the Hyde Park area. pic.twitter.com/oDs8m5Mivc — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 9, 2019

Veronica is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, which may have a Florida Gators logo, with black Vans tennis shoes.

Those with information regarding the girls’ whereabouts should call detectives at 904-630-0500.

LATEST STORIES: