Deputies searching for missing man in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are hoping you have seen or know any information on a man that has been missing for several weeks in Charlotte County, Florida.

Deputies say 40-year-old Paul Louis Green was last seen approximately 3 weeks ago, which was around the time a romantic relationship ended.

Green is 6 feet tall, was reported to have black hair when he went missing and has brown eyes. He is also insulin dependent.

According to deputies, Green was expected to make contact with friends in Homosassa, Florida, but they have not heard from him.

If you have any information or have seen Green after June 13, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.