Deputies locate 13-year-old Florida girl who didn’t come home from school on Friday

UPDATE: Officials say 13-year-old Isabela Rivera has been located and is safe after she didn’t come home from school on Friday.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a teenage girl who didn’t come home from school Friday.

Officials say 13-year-old Isabela Rivera is missing in Deltona after not coming home from Galaxy Middle School.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, pink sweater, tie dye Converse high tops, clear framed glasses and a camo backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

