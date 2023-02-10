COCOA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida are searching for a 4-year-old who went missing from his home early Friday morning.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Franklin “Frankie” Orwig III, 4, was last seen outside his home on Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa at about 8:52 a.m.

Frankie is described as being 3 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds, and having strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies said Frankie was wearing black pajamas when he went missing.

If you know where he is, call Agent John Wigham of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-7162.